Cuttack: As many as 112 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 31 of them were home quarantine cases, 28 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 53 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 186 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 112 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 95 recoveries (14th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/xFlyDGjyhv — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 15, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 13,863 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 12,930 have recovered. There are 872 active cases and 61 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,62,011 with detection of 2,470 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,089. As many as 1,462 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,008 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 42,148 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 39.21 lakh.