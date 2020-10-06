Cuttack: As many as 117 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

While 22 of them were home quarantine cases, 32 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 63 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 214 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 117 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 241 recoveries (5 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff.
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 6, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 12,934 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 11,135 have recovered. There are 1,743 active cases and 56 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,38,003 with the detection of 2,673 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 940. As many as 1,554 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,119 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 41,840 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 35.24 lakh.