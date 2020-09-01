Cuttack: As many as 147 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

While 56 of them were home quarantine cases, 34 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 57 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 236 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 147 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 101 recoveries (30th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/DkVFbnEwdM — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 31, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 4,924 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 2,914 have recovered. There are 1,984 active cases and 26 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,06,561 with the detection of 3,025 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 503. As many as 1,844 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,181 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 50,421 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 18,39,854.