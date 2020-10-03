Cuttack: As many as 168 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 32 of them were home quarantine cases, 67 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 69 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 256 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 168 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 350 recoveries (2 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/OMD0mRrmwF — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 3, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 12,577 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 10,256 have recovered. There are 2,270 active cases and 51 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,29,387 with the detection of 3,053 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 892. As many as 1,804 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,249 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 46,404 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 33.95 lakh.