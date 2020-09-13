Cuttack: As many as 199 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Sunday.

While 41 of them were home quarantine cases, 55 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 103 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 382 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 199 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 170 recoveries (12 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/8ogFUZLZFv — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 13, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 7,767 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 5,520 have recovered. There are 2,213 active cases and 34 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,50,807 with the detection of 3,913 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 626. As many as 2,348 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,565 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Saturday tested 48,504 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 24.23 lakh.