Cuttack: As many as 206 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Sunday.

While 54 of them were home quarantine cases, 43 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 87 were local contact ones. Further, 22 cases have been reported from containment zones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 337 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 206 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 95 recoveries (29th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/tnW2jstA7s — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 30, 2020

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 4,777 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 2,813 have recovered. There are 1,938 active cases and 26 persons have succumbed to the disease.

As many as 3,014 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 1,00,934, official data suggested Sunday.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 12 deaths bringing the death toll to 482.

The state has so far conducted 17,31,556 tests.

PNN