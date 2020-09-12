Cuttack: As many as 211 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 68 of them were home quarantine cases, 50 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 93 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 368 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 211 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 154 recoveries (11 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/hFVZ6x3S9q — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 12, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 7,568 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 5,350 have recovered. There are 2,184 active cases and 34 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,46,894 with the detection of 3,777 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 616. As many as 2,191 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,586 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 50,979 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 23.74 lakh.