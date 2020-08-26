Cuttack: As many as 216 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

While 67 of them were home quarantine cases, 74 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 75 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 357 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 216 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 56 recoveries (25th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/dTW7guMu5F — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 26, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 3,869 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 2,260 have recovered. There are 1,586 active cases and 23 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 87,602 with the detection of 3,371 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 441.

As many as 2,053 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,318 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 63,209 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 14,85,167.