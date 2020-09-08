Cuttack: As many as 236 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

While 78 of them were home quarantine cases, 67 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 91 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 376 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 236 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 71 recoveries (7 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/VVJhtzOk6A — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 8, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 6,658 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 4,720 have recovered. There are 1,907 active cases and 31 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,31,382 with the detection of 3,490 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 569.

As many as 2,094 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,396 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 41,275samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 21.84 lakh.