Cuttack: As many as 240 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

While 53 of them were home quarantine cases, 39 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 148 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 357 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 240 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 316 recoveries (14 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/kEQl0r3NJZ — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 15, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 8,215 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 5,986 have recovered. There are 2,193 active cases and 36 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,58,650 with the detection of 3,645 new cases, while eight more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 645.

As many as 2,151 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,494 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 43,940 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 25.16 lakh.