Cuttack: As many as 275 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 98 of them were home quarantine cases, 83 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 94 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 491 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 275 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 326 recoveries (18 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/JeUcUUwbhX — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 19, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 9,320 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 6,938 have recovered. There are 2,344 active cases and 38 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,75,550 with the detection of 4,209 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 691. As many as 2,441 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,768 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 48,075 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 27.15 lakh.