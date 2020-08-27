Cuttack: As many as 302 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 103 of them were home quarantine cases, 81 of them were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 118 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 492 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 302 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 158 recoveries (26thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/78V17Gn6pn — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 27, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 4,171 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 2,418 have recovered. There are 1,730 active cases and 23 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 90,986 with the detection of 3,384 new cases, while seven more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 448. As many as 2,128 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,256 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 68,090 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 15,53,257.