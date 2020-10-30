Cuttack: As many as 37 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Friday.

While six of them were home quarantine cases, 11 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 20 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 98 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 37 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 52 recoveries (29th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/O2VM5AhNr0 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 30, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 14,775 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,895 have recovered. There are 812 active cases and 68 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,88,646 with the detection of 1,547 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,308. As many as 891 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 656 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 44,506 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45.08 lakh.