Cuttack: As many as 57 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

While 12 of them were home quarantine cases, 19 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 26 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 128 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 57 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 57 recoveries (28th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/YWKRwklA3z — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 29, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 14,738 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,843 have recovered. There are 829 active cases and 66 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,87,099 with the detection of 1,617 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,297. As many as 941 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 676 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 41,395 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 44.63 lakh.