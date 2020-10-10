Cuttack: As many as 92 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 26 of them were home quarantine cases, 26 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 40 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 244 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 92 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 273 recoveries (9th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/akVJgt7PCO — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 10, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 13,417 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 12,274 have recovered. There are 1,087 active cases and 56 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,49,693 with the detection of 2,854 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,006. Of the 2,854 cases, 1,659 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining 1,195 were detected during contact tracing. The state has so far tested 37,10,592 samples for COVID-19.