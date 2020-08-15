Cuttack: As many as 94 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 10 of them were reported from containment zones, 37 were home quarantine cases. 24 of them were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 23 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

Out of the 128 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 94 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 125 recoveries(14thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/J0wVhJ1LTj — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 15, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 2,151 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 1,318 have recovered. There are 822 active cases and 11 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 57,126 with the detection of record 2,496 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 333. As many as 1,591 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 905 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 47,887 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 8,55,713.