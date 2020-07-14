Cuttack: Twenty seven new COVID-19 cases were detected Tuesday in this city under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

Among the new cases, 20 cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, four were home quarantine cases and three contracted the virus locally.

The local cases were detected from various places under CMC jurisdiction. Among them were a 50-year old female from Rausa Patna, a 30-year-old male from the area and a 56-year-old male from Murad Khan Patna near Jobra.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 39 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 27 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Regret to inform 5 deaths that took place recently. 2 COVID related and 3 for other underlying health issues. pic.twitter.com/fDl2mMWWnF — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 14, 2020

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 291. Of them, 150 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 134 have recovered from the disease. Seven persons have so far died in this city due to the pandemic COVID-19.

Out of the four home quarantine cases, three cases are from Pratap Nagari and one is from Mangala Lane.

PNN