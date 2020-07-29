Cuttack: As many as 56 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Wednesday.

Among the new cases, seven cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 47 were home quarantine cases and two persons contracted the virus locally.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 64 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 56 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 7 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/Rok66RTVra — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 29, 2020

Two men who contracted the virus locally were from Jubuli Tower near Town Hall and Behera Sahi near Malgodown.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 833. Of them, 502 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 321 have recovered from the disease so far. Ten persons have so far died due to the disease.

Out of the 47 home quarantine cases, two cases were from Old Rausapatna Containment Zone, four cases were from Old Rausapatna area, two cases were from Satyam Flat near Kesharpur, one was from Kasei Gali near Buxi Bazar, one was from Badambadi, one was from Sutahat, 25 cases were from Christian Sahi near Chandi Mandir and ten cases were from Behera Sahi near Malgodown.

PNN