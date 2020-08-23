Cuttack: As many as 114 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Sunday.

While 47 of them were home quarantine cases, 34 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 33 were local contact ones.

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 3,218 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 1,958 have recovered. There are 1,241 active cases and 19 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Notably, Odisha’s caseload has gone up to 78, 530 with 2,993 fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported Sunday. Of them, 52,276 patients have been recovered from the disease and 25,792 are still undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed lives of 409 patients. At the same time, the number of COVID-19 patients who died due to reasons other than coronavirus stands at 53.

PNN