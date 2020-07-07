Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Tuesday said that five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

Among them, three are home quarantined cases, one is institutional quarantine case and the rest one has contracted the virus locally, CMC said on Twitter.

The instructional quarantine case is a 26-year-old female and had been quarantined at an isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital. Of the three home quarantine cases, two- a male (10) and a female (35)-were from Shankarpur Colony, Badambadi and the remaining one is a 29-year-old female from Fandi Road, Mangalabag.

The one who has contracted the virus locally is a 65-year-old female from Kanika Raod.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 29 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 5 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. pic.twitter.com/ufDcizRZHj — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 7, 2020

With this fresh addition, the total number of cases in CMC area has increased to 198. Of them, 174 patients are currently undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals and 22 have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The city’s COVID toll stands at two.

