Cuttack: Amid the coronavirus scare, some women of Sagadia Sahi in Ranihat area here in this city have hung posters at their doors and gates asking guests not to visit their houses during this period.

These days, almost all houses in Sagadia Sahi have posters with similar messages. Through these posters the house owners, especially women, have asked guests not to visit them and stay safe at their houses.

A social worker Bijaylaxmi Mohapatra of Sagadia Sahi was the first to hang such a poster at her gate. Her poster reads, “In a bid to stop spread of coronavirus, we are not in a position to invite you to our house. Be at your own house and be safe.”

“These posters are creating awareness among people that they should not pay visit to anyone’s house during this time when positive cases are increasing exponentially. And I hope these posters will have the desired result,” observed Bijaylaxmi.

Local residents have not only praised Bijaylaxmi but also followed her and are hanging similar posters at their main entrances. “During this period, even a neighbour should not visit his/her neighbour’s house. People will be safe when they stop coming out of their houses,” a housewife on the condition of anonymity opined.

People in this city are in a state of panic since a resident tested positive for the virus.

PNN