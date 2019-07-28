Located 80 km ahead of the Ansupa lake along the same route is Deojhar, a beautiful waterfall set amidst the forest of Eastern Ghats

Cuttack: When it comes to waterfalls, places like Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj or Koraput spontaneously come to our minds. But had you ever imagined a glittering waterfall in Cuttack district! And, yes, it is there. Around 100 kilometres from the city of Cuttack in the Narasinghpur block you can find this magnificent waterfall named ‘Deojhar’ or ‘Diandhar’.

Though, the spot is already identified by Odisha Tourism department, it still remains unknown to many. This is regarded as the one and only waterfall of Cuttack district.

Talking to Orissa POST, Deepak Nayak, a nature enthusiast from Cuttack said, “Deojhar waterfall is located in Talapunji village close to Olab in Narasinghpur block under Athagarh subdivision.”

The waterfall falls down from a small hill belonging to the Eastern Ghats mountain ranges. “A travel enthusiast gets mesmerised with the beauty of nature while travelling through the path to reach this beautiful place,” he added.

Water comes falling from a height of 40 feet to provide spectacular views to visitors. At the top of the hill there is a cave called ‘Badedidhar’ where few monks still reside in an Ashram.

Deepak pointed out that tourists should only make the travel plan to this waterfall during rainy and winter seasons. “It remains mainly dry throughout the summer time.” After a few spells of monsoon rain, it gets flooded with water providing amazing views to the visitors, he said. So the best months to visit are “from August to February” and nowadays it’s attracting tourists.

The surroundings of Deojhar waterfall are one of the best locations for picnics or weekend adventure if planned in proper timing avoiding summer days, he concluded.