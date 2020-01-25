BHUBANESWAR: CV Raman College of Engineering organized a three-day national level tech-fest Vidyaantrik-2K20 from January 23-25 in its campus. On January 23, CVRCE conducted a non-stop 12 hour hackathon in which more than 80 teams registered and 32 were shortlisted for the competition.

The top 7 teams qualified to contest for the much coveted Smart India Hackathon 2020. The event was graced by Rashmita Panda, Director of Employment-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Odisha Skill Development Authority and Rajaraman Subramanian, Director Software, Calligo Technologies. The top three performing teams were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, January 24, in the presence of TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education. In the sensational, brain-storming session on “Winning in Digital World and India @2030”, Mohandas Pai discussed the pros and cons of rapid advancement in Automation, Digital and Social Media.

Mohandas Pai, who is the former CFO and board member at Infosys and also the founder of “Akshay Patra- Mid-day Meal program for Children”, mentored the faculties and students on the improvised flip-learning based teaching and training scheme. He also shared that the temple city Bhubaneswar has immense potential to become the next business and IT hub like Bengaluru if the government empowers the youth by setting up more industries and strengthening communication network