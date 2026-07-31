New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday congratulated Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh and discus thrower Seema Kaliramna for winning silver and bronze medals, respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, praising their determination and wishing them success in the future.

Lovepreet produced a spirited performance in the men’s +110kg weightlifting event but narrowly missed out on the gold medal, finishing with a combined lift of 388kg, just one kilogram behind New Zealand’s David Liti, who claimed the title with 389kg. The Indian lifter also set a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch competition.

“Exceptional performance by Lovepreet Singh for winning a Silver in the Men’s +110kg event. His outstanding effort in the snatch set a new Commonwealth Games record too. His dedication and determination are truly admirable. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead,” Modi wrote on X.

Exceptional performance by Lovepreet Singh for winning a Silver in the Men’s +110kg event. His outstanding effort in the snatch set a new Commonwealth Games record too. His dedication and determination are truly admirable. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead.#CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/fwgvJ5G3Vv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026

Seema bagged a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw with a best effort of 58.65m. Seema had only two valid throws in six rounds as she repeatedly had the disc entangled in the side netting on the wild night. After starting with a foul, Seema reached 57.32 m and then threw to 58.65 m before ending her campaign with three foul throws. But the 58.65m was enough to earn her a bronze medal.

“Congratulations to Seema for securing a Bronze in the Women’s Discus Throw event with a best throw of 58.65m. Her efforts have made India proud and motivated the youth of our nation. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

Congratulations to Seema for securing a Bronze in the Women’s Discus Throw event with a best throw of 58.65m. Her efforts have made India proud and motivated the youth of our nation. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/vDkf1OiNeX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026

The two medals further boosted India’s athletics and weightlifting campaign at the Commonwealth Games, with Lovepreet delivering a record-breaking display and Seema overcoming difficult conditions to earn a podium finish. India’s medal tally now stands at 17 with three gold, 10 silver and four Bronze medals to their name.