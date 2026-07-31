Brahmapur: A five-member committee of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur has begun an inquiry into the alleged circulation of photographs of a question paper of the Odisha medical postgraduate examination on a social media platform while the test was underway, officials said Friday.

Photographs of a question paper of the All Odisha Medical PG Examination were allegedly forwarded on a social media platform July 27 when the theory examination of a subject for 2023-26 batch postgraduate students was in progress, they said.

“A five-member committee headed by the superintendent of the medical college was formed Thursday evening. The panel has begun its investigation into the incident. The committee will submit its report in 72 hours,” MKCG Medical College and Hospital Dean-cum-Principal Harekrushna Dalai told PTI.

The committee will examine the allegations, including whether the question paper was circulated from the MKCG Medical College examination hall, and if so, how it happened and who was involved, Dalai said.

“It will submit its report along with necessary recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” he said.

Dalai said the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) has already issued instructions to further strengthen security arrangements for the PG examinations.

Earlier, the dean had said the incident could not be termed a question paper “leak” as the photographs surfaced during the examination hours.

According to officials, photographs of the second paper of General Surgery for the MS/MD course of the 2023-26 batch were allegedly shared in WhatsApp groups created by some postgraduate students.

There were also allegations that answers were circulated from certain phone numbers while the examination was underway.

The matter came to light after a student of a private medical college in Bhubaneswar, who allegedly had access to the photographs of the question paper, flagged the issue and claimed he had received them through a WhatsApp group created by a student of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

The theory papers for the medical PG exams for the 2023-26 batch started from July 21. Two more exams are scheduled August 1 and 5. A total of 154 students are appearing for the exam at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials informed.