Bhubaneswar: In an extraordinary display of endurance, teamwork, and patriotism, 11 cyclists from the Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC) have successfully completed a challenging trek to Everest Base Camp (EBC) in Nepal recently. From Bhubaneswar to the Himalayas, the team braved torrential rains, rugged terrain, and high altitudes to reach the base of the world’s tallest peak. As the rain poured and the winds howled, these spirited adventurers stood proud at 17,598 ft and sang the National anthem, a moment etched forever in their hearts. “Despite the downpour, we stood strong at Everest Base Camp and sang ‘Jana Gana Mana’, our national anthem echoing in the heart of the Himalayas. A moment none of us will ever forget,” said Biswasima Mohanty, the youngest member of the group. The team was led by BCAC secretary Ajay Kumar Nanda.

Other members included Soumya Ranjan Biswal, Raj Kumar Gunawat, Leena Sahu, Ramesh Sahu, Kadambini Parida, Akshay Sahu, Bibhabasu Dash, Biswasima Mohanty, Ajit Panda and Ashok Sethi. Cyclist Ramesh Sahu, a seasoned adventurer, provided steady inspiration throughout the trek and said, “We came for a journey. We left with a lifetime of memories.” BCAC member Kadambini Parida (48) celebrated tradition by capturing iconic moments at EBC, draped in a Sambalpuri saree, blending culture with conquest. Bibhabasu Dash (67), the oldest member of the club, proved that age is no barrier to dreams and determination.

The route, which passed through Lukla, Namche Bazaar, Tengboche, Dingboche, Lobuche, and finally EBC, tested the limits of each participant. Just two hours into the trek, the team was caught in relentless rain — a challenge that intensified the already demanding journey. Despite the harsh weather and difficult terrain, the team pressed on, driven by BCAC’s commitment to teamwork, strategic planning, and indomitable spirit. This achievement stands not just as a personal triumph for the 11 members, but as a proud moment for Bhubaneswar and a testament to what determination, unity, and passion can achieve.