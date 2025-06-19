Morada: A 71-year old woman died while another person sustained critical injuries in separate incidents of elephant attack under Rasagovindpur forest range near here in Mayurbhanj district Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Nangi Hansdah, 71, of Dakashola under Nalagaja gram panchayat (GP) and the critically injured Bada Murmu of Sukhilakholi under the same GP. The incident occurred when a herd of 25 elephants strayed into the GP and unleashed a reign of terror by destroying the stored crops and properties of the villagers. Two elephants among the herd moved away and attacked Murmu, who was asleep on the verandah of his house. Villagers rescued Murmu and admitted him to Rasagovindpur CHC, but he was later shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital as his condition worsened. The two elephants later strayed into Dakashola and pulled down the house of Nangi, the elderly woman. The jumbos dragged her out of the house and trampled her.

On being informed, forest personnel rescued Nangi and admitted her to Rasagovindpur CHC where doctors pronounced her dead. Forest officials assured the kin of the deceased woman to pay 10 per cent of the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the time being, and the remaining amount after completion of formalities. The critically injured man will also receive financial assistance later, after completion of paperwork.