Bant: With cyclone Amphan bringing in heavy rains and strong winds to Bhadrak, the district administration Wednesday evacuated 500 denizens from vulnerable areas of the district to safer places.

According to a source in the district administration, the evacuated persons were shifted to cyclone shelters in Bant block. The evacuation drive was completed by noon.

Previously, the administration had made preparations for evacuations at various schools, panchayat offices as well as cyclone shelters of the block.

Cooked foods will be provided by the block administration to cyclone-impacted villagers who have been accommodated in these shelters, officials informed.