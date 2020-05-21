Bhograi: The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ has damaged extensive areas in Balasore district. Among the blocks affected in Odisha’s Balasore district are Baliapal, Basta and Jaleswar blocks. Amphan has left a trail of destruction along the Balasore coastline.

With gale-like winds reaching over 100kmph accompanied by heavy rains, it was torrid time for the people of these blocks. Such has been the intensity of the damage that it will take substantial time for the people to recover their losses.

A large number of trees were uprooted due to the cyclone. Some of the trees landed on houses causing damage to the latter. Rescue work is continuing in full swing, but even then road communication in the locality is yet to start.

Betel yards in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks have been severely damaged. Tidal waves reached a height of about 10 metres as the cyclone crossed the district. Hundreds of acres of already ripe paddy crops have been destroyed due to heavy rains. Similarly farmers who depend on producing vegetables have suffered substantial losses as their crops have been damaged.

