Bhubaneswar: The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past the past six hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST as of Monday, the 18th May, 2020 over westcentral and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.2°N and longitude 86.3°E, about 790 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 940 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1060 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to intensify further into a Super Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move northnortheastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon/evening of 20th May 2020 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

