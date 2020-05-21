Bhubaneswar: A day after extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan ravaged parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh, Bhubaneswar city administration Thursday confirmed that there has been little impact of the cyclone in the city.

Waterlogging experienced in many places

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Premchandra Chaudhury the cyclone did not do much harm to the city. That said, since water logging is a recurring feature during any cyclone, BMC had also stationed motor pumps at some predefined places.

“Electricity supply had been cut off for 13 hours, but in phases. In Chandrasekharpur area, a tree got uprooted and fell on electric wires snapping power supply for some time. The power supply was restored Wednesday afternoon,” he added.

Last year, cyclone Fani left a trail of devastation in Bhubaneswar city. This time, the fire department was on its toes to meet any eventuality. However, deputy fire officer Ramesh Majhi echoed a similar sentiment as Chaudhury and said there was little trouble in the city apart from waterlogging.

“There were report of waterlogging in Bomikhal, Cuttack Road, Iskcon, Jayadev Vihar, Nayapali Behera Sahi, Satabdi Nagar, Patia and Chandrasekharpur areas. But the issue lasted for short time only as four pumps were engaged to pump out the excess water. Similarly, three teams were engaged to cut uprooted trees and clear roads and three more were kept ready for any emergency,” Majhi added.

Bhubaneswar receives 33mm rainfall: Weather department

According to information shared by the regional centre of India Meteorological Department here, under the influence of the cyclone, the capital city witnessed heavy rains accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 50kmph between Tuesday night and Wednesday noon. The city recorded 33mm rainfall Wednesday.

Homeless/ migrant labourers worst-hit

While there was no loss of life, the cyclone hit migrant workers walking home and homeless persons very hard. They had a harrowing time to save themselves from incessant rains and wind. Some were seen taking shelter on roadside shop verandahs near Baramunda bus stand. Similarly, those who live on footpaths experienced lot difficulties. Most of them had to go without food Wednesday as the shops across the city remained closed.

