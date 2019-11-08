Kolkata: Cyclone ‘Bulbul’, which has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, is likely to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh in the early hours of Sunday, bringing in its wake heavy rain and gusts of up to 135 kmph in the coastal areas, the Met department said Friday.

The storm might cause damage to kutcha houses, power and communication lines and roads in several parts of West Bengal regional Met Director GK Das. He advised people to stay indoors. It might also uproot trees, ruin crops and cause embankment erosion, he warned.

Kolkata is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusts of up to 70km per hour, November 9 and 10.

“The severe cyclonic storm, which is lying centred 600km south of Kolkata Friday morning, is expected to intensify further by Saturday and move northwards. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-eastwards and make landfall between Sagar Islands of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh across Sunderban delta during the early hours of November 10,” Das said.

“During landfall, ‘Bulbul’ is ‘very likely’ to be in the ‘severe cyclonic storm’ category with maximum sustained windspeed of 110 to 120km per hour, which at times may reach up to 135kmph,” the weatherman added.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely at many places Friday over the coastal districts of West Bengal, with heavy rain at one or two areas.

The intensity of showers is very likely to increase November 9 with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly.

Agencies