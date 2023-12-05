Chatrapur: Farmers in Odisha’s Ganjam district are tensed ahead of likely heavy rainfall associated with severe cyclone ‘Michaung’ that could be threatening to their crops, a source said Tuesday.

Currently, farmers could be seen hurriedly cutting the paddy and transporting it to other safer locations to protect it from the rain, the source informed.

One of the farmers said that the majority of the paddy crop has already been damaged this year due to low rainfall and irrigation difficulties in Ganjam district. The remaining produce is at risk of being destroyed if there is heavy rainfall, the farmer added.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that southern Odisha districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, and Gajapati are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall Tuesday in the wake of severe cyclone ‘Michaung’, which is likely to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh in a few hours at the time of filing this report.

Gajapati received 8.5mm rainfall, followed by 8.3mm in Koraput, 3.9mm in Ganjam, 2.5mm in Malkangiri and 1.5mm in Rayagada between 5:30pm Monday and 8:30am Tuesday, the Met Department said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said Monday that though there will be no major impact on Odisha, heavy rain is likely at some places in the eastern state Tuesday.

