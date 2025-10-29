Kolkata: Heavy rain is likely in several districts of West Bengal till Friday as cyclone Montha gradually loses intensity following landfall, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in parts of south Bengal as the weather system moves in a north-northwest direction, weakening into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur in parts of South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram Wednesday, and in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman and Purulia districts till Friday, the Met office said.

Heavy to very Heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur in parts of the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Alipurduar Friday, it said.

All the north Bengal districts, including Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, are likely to receive heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday, the IMD forecast said.

The Met advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till Thursday.

It said that thunderstorms with gusty wind and lightning are very likely over Kolkata and adjoining districts of North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly till Friday morning.