Bhubaneswar: The landfall process of cyclone ‘Yaas’ is complete and no major damage or casualty, except for two incidents from Balasore and Keonjhar districts, has so far been reported, informed SRC Pradeep Jena Wednesday.

In Balasore and Keonjhar districts, tree fell down on two youths and detail investigations are going on in this regard, SRC Pradeep Jena said, adding that tide surge has been reported in few places of Dhamra, Remuna and Bahanaga.

Meanwhile, people staying in cyclone shelters in less affected areas like Puri, Cuttack and Khurda have started returning to their respective homes, he informed.

Regarding the areas lying submerged, he said the people of areas that are submerged due to high tides will continue to stay even after the completion of landfall process of cyclone ‘Yaas’. They have been provided with cooked food free of cost.

At the same time, forest department reported major damage as thousands of trees have fallen down in Nilgiri area in Balasore district, Betanati and some others places in Mayurbhanj district, he informed.

As far as Covid fear is concerned, the government will hereafter undertake door to door survey in a massive way, he added.

PNN