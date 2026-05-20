New Delhi: Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides kickstarted a three-day visit to India Wednesday to boost bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment, defence and technology.

Christodoulides, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior ministers, officials and business leaders, began his trip from Mumbai and will arrive in New Delhi Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Cyprus last June. It was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks Friday.

“Prime Minister Modi and President Christodoulides will hold discussions on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology, education, culture, mobility, defence & security, AI, FinTech, innovation and research,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

A warm welcome to India! President @Christodulides of the Republic of Cyprus has arrived in Mumbai on his State Visit to India. President Christodoulides was accorded a ceremonial welcome. He was warmly received by Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma @maha_governor and CM Shri… pic.twitter.com/PxnhKWQef7 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 20, 2026

“They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance, including cooperation in multilateral fora,” it said.

Christodoulides will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in honour of visiting dignitary.

Christodoulides is also scheduled to participate in a Business Forum in Mumbai.

“India and Cyprus share close and time-tested partnership. The visit will build upon the ongoing momentum in bilateral relations, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further deepen cooperation, including in the wider India-EU context,” the MEA said.