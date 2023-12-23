Bhubaneswar: A day after carrying out simultaneous raids at multiple premises belonging to the chief civil supplies officer (CSO) of Bhubaneswar over allegations of possessing disproportionate assets (DA), the state Vigilance Friday arrested the official for possessing DA to the tune of 134 per cent of his known sources of income. Vigilance sources said Bhubaneswar chief CSO Prashanta Kumar Gantayat was taken into custody for possession of DA, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

A case (37/2023) has been registered against Gantayat and his spouse at Bhubaneswar Vigilance police station under Sections 13(1)(b) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 2018. During the searches, a threestorey building at Pandara, a two-storey building at Chandrasekharpur and a flat at Laxmisagar, all in Bhubaneswar, were found in the name of Gantayat and his family. Besides, a flat in Berhampur, five plots, including three in posh locations in Bhubaneswar, were also found in their name. “Around 625 gram of gold jewellery, Rs 1.48 crore bank and insurance deposits, Rs 1.21 lakh in cash, a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers were found from them,” an official said.