New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) — chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh — accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth about Rs 52,000 crore to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force, the government said Friday.

The approvals include the procurement of anti-drone systems, missiles, kamikaze drones, naval unmanned aerial systems and high-altitude surveillance platforms, according to the Ministry of Defence.

For the Indian Army, the DAC cleared the procurement of the Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Electronic Warfare System ‘AKASH TARANG’, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) systems, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) weapon system, Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), Active Protection System for tanks and Jet-Based Kamikaze Drone System.

The AKASH TARANG system will provide effective protection against unmanned aerial threats to Army formations, while the MPATGM will strengthen the infantry’s capability to counter enemy armoured and mechanised forces, the ministry said.

Moreover, the MRSAM weapon system will provide medium-range air defence against a range of aerial threats, while the V-SHORADS, equipped with multi-spectral sensing, will improve resilience against countermeasures and enhance air defence capability.

The Active Protection System is expected to improve the survivability of tanks by strengthening their defensive capabilities, while the Jet-Based Kamikaze Drone System will provide enhanced electronic warfare capability with greater lethality and survivability in a cost-effective manner.

For the Indian Navy, the council approved the procurement of Multi Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System (NSUAS) and the establishment of a Land Based Testing Facility (LBTF) for electric propulsion systems.

The ministry further noted that the MIGM will enhance the Navy’s capability to deny freedom of manoeuvre to adversaries, while the NSUAS, equipped with advanced sensors, will improve maritime surveillance and situational awareness.

The proposed testing facility will support the development and validation of motors and associated propulsion systems for naval platforms, it added.

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC approved the procurement of Fixed-Wing Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (FW-HAPS), which will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), telecommunications and remote sensing capabilities.

According to the government, the AoN is the in-principle approval granted by the Defence Acquisition Council for capital procurement proposals before the acquisition process is initiated.