Jajpur: Police busted a robber gang and arrested 11 persons in Jajpur Saturday. Police recovered 76 gm of gold, 12 kg silver and Rs 5.89 lakh from them. Several cases are pending against the robbers at the Dharmashala and Balichandrapur police stations.

At a press meet, Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena disclosed about the arrest. The gang was involved in an armed robbery and attacked a jeweller near Brahmabarada village October 6. They had looted Rs 1.5 lakh from him. The jeweller sustained critical injuries in the attack and was hospitalized. Police had registered a case and started an investigation into the matter following a complaint.

The arrested were identified as Seikh Basar Ali, Jakir Khan, Bimal Prasad Das, Seikh Irfan, Seikh Sohaib Alam, Arfan Khan, Seikh Riaz, Seikh Babbu, Sanjay Babas, Amarednra nath Samant and Kesto Khatua.

A pistol, three bikes, a scooty and 11 mobile phones were also seized from them.

PNN