Chhendipada: Unidentified miscreants looted cash and other valuables from a house at Purunagarh village under Chhendipada police limits in Angul late Saturday night. The person in whose house the burglary took place has been identified as Pramod Mohapatra.

Eyewitnesses said six dacoits armed with daggers and revolvers entered the house by breaking the asbestos roof. They held the family members of Pramod at gun point and looted gold ornaments worth Rs 50,000 and Rs1.20 lakh cash before fleeing the spot. When Pramod tried to resist, he was beaten up badly by the miscreants. He received a serious wound on his left hand when he defended himself from being stabbed. Parmod was immediately rushed to Chhendipada CHC where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Local alleged, that in spite of being informed, police did not visit Pramod’s house Saturday night itself. They arrived only late Sunday morning and launched their probe. Sources said that they will also question Pramod regarding any old enmity.

PNN