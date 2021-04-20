New Delhi: India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day. The active coronavirus cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Tuesday. The death toll due to coronavirus infections increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities. However, there was a slight decrease in the number of new infections. A total of 2,73,810 new cases had been reported Monday. This is the sixth day in succession when India has reported more than two lakh cases.

Registering a steady increase for the 41st day in a row, the active cases increased to 20,31,977, comprising 13.26 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped to 85.56 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,31,08,582. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) has further dropped to 1.18 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 50 lakh September 16 and the one-crore mark December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested up to April 19 with 15,19,486 samples being tested Monday.