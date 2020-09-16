Bolangir: Hundreds of daily wagers launched an agitation at the DRDA office in Bolangir Tuesday to protest against delay in wage payment and massive corruption in the execution of projects under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme and demand timely release of their wages.

MGNREGA beneficiaries from Belapada came to the DRDA office to lodge their protest.

They alleged that massive irregularities were committed in the projects under the MGNREGS at Kenkeba and Madhyapur villages.

“We had to do hard labour under the scheme with a hope to earn for our families. Our wages have not been cleared till date due to corrupt officials, Gan Sathis, GRSs. In some cases, wages of the beneficiaries have been misappropriated through forged bank accounts,” the agitating workers alleged.

They demanded action against the corrupt officials and those involved in the irregularities.

Social activist Achyut Sipun demanded a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities.

The delay in disbursement of wages has become a dissuading factor for workers, who did not find any incentive in working under the scheme anymore, the workers fumed.

It may be noted here that the Act stipulates payment of wages within 15 days of completion of work. The Act also allows for compensation of 0.05 per cent every day.

PNN