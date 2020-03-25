Kamakhyanagar: Livelihoods of thousands of daily wagers and other workers are now in threat as they stand to suffer huge financial losses after the 21-day lockdown declared Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They survive on their daily earnings and with that being cut off, survival have become a problem for these people. Amid this, also is the threat of the pandemic coronavirus.

This town in Dhenkanal district is known as the ‘City of the Work’. It never returns anyone empty-handed and there is work for all. However, since the implementation of the lockdown, hotels and shops has dropped shutters, construction work has come to a standstill. Moreover, the daily wagers have been asked not to step out of their dwellings and hence they are not being able to return to their native places.

The question on everyone’s mind is when will the situation improve, when will it return to normalcy?

Madhu Gop of Shalia village in Batgaon panchayat under Kankadahada block, had rushed to Kamakshanagar early Wednesday morning to look for work. But he found none. Now the only thought going through Madhu’s mind is how to survive this 21-day period.

Madhu doesn’t want to return home empty-handed. He is worried about how he will tend to his family’s needs, a thought echoed by his friend Gulia Sirka.”If this situation continues, what will be our fate? The government isn’t taking any steps for people like us,” the two lamented.

Saluram Haasada of Kansargoda village in Bhuban block had a similar tale to tell. He was working as a labourer in a construction firm. With work suspended the owner paid him an advance of five days and asked him to leave and told him to return only when work starts again. Saluram is now thinking of ways to survive after the measly advance amount ends. For him also there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

This problem is not unique to Madhu, Gulia, or Saluram. Small businesses in the locality, wheelbarrows, are also plagued by the same concerns. All of them opined that the Odisha government must come to their aid or it will be difficult for them to survive the lockdown period. They all said that a healthy body can tackle coronavirus, not a sick one.

PNN