Many mysterious happenings have been witnessed in India, whose secrets have remained unresolved for ages. One such mysterious place is located in Bokaro district of Jharkhand. It is the Dalai Kund- The clapping pond.

Interesting fact about the pond is that water comes out from the pond when you clap near it. Here the water is cold during summer and hot water comes out during winter. Clapping occurs near a pool causing a stir in the water. It seems as if water is boiling in a vessel. This pool is surrounded by concrete walls. Water in this reservoir is very clean and full of medicinal properties.

It has been believed that bathing in this water can cure skin diseases. The water drained out of the pool goes into a drain, which is named Jamui. After that, this water flows into another river Garga. Water clogging by clapping is no less surprising for people.

At the same time, experts believe that possibly due to the sound waves produced by clap, this happens. Changes in water temperature are also less surprising. This place is located in Jagasur, about 27 km from Bokaro. Dalahi Gosain is the place of God near the Kund. Every Sunday the devotees come to worship him and a fair is organized on Makar Sankranti since 1984.

Secret of mountains, secret of rivers and many more unknown secrets have taken off the screen. There are many other mysterious places in Jharkhand including ancient temples and shrines. Even scientists have failed to understand the mysterious happenings.

PNN