Nuapara: A local dalit rights body here has alleged that a man has died of starvation in Sargimunda village under Boden block of Nuapara district.

Activists of the group Thursday gheraoed the Boden block office demanding compensation to the kin of the deceased and acknowledgement by the administration that a starvation death took place in the area. They have also submitted a memorandum to the BDO on this context.

According to ‘Dalit Adhikara Mancha’, the deceased man — identified as Goutam Behera of Sargimunda village — died July 9, 2019 due to starvation.

“Goutam and Debanti Behera lived under extreme hardship. Goutam had been rescued by block administration and was admitted to Nuapara district headquarter hospital (DHH) earlier as well. However, he was completely ignored by the administration after he came back from the hospital. Goutam died of starvation July 9,” the rights body leader Kamal Charan Tanti alleged.

They have further said that they would hold district-wide protests, if the block administration refuses to act on their demands.

PNN