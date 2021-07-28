Polsara: The state government has constructed check dams in various regions of Ganjam with a view to boost irrigation facilities, but in some cases, such projects are of no use for farmers.

A case in point are some defunct check dams in Polsara area. Farmers allege that the check dams are not coming handy for farming. On the other hand, one of them has rather damaged their farmlands.

They said that the check dam and its nullah need renovation. In fact, farmlands are getting sand-cast due to the check dam.

According to reports, hundreds of farmers depend on the check dam for irrigation in Daburua, Kainphulia, Balighai, Polsara, Ustapada, Siddhipur, Deulipada, Ranipada, Bandhapalli, Harichandanpur, Patigada, and Mihirikana villages.

“Huge rush of water from the upland areas has damaged protective walls of the said check dam at Daburia and Kainphulia. Though the check dam has been in bad shape since long, no step has been taken for its repair,” farmers lamented.

Locals pointed out that there a five check dams in the area, but most of them require repair and restoration to make them useful for farming.

They added that members of Rusikulya Rayat Mahasabha have drawn attention of the Chief Minister, the 5T Secretary, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South), the superintending engineer of the Berhampur Minor Irrigation division and the officials of the Drainage department towards the need for repair of the check dams several times in the past, but to no avail.

Satyaban Pradhan of Rayat Mahasabha alleged that no step is being taken for restoration of dams.

When contacted, executive engineer of the Drainage division, Sampad Ray said that cost estimates will be sent to the authorities and repairs will be done only after funds are available.

PNN