Be it her impeccable performance in ‘Dangal’ or her character Renne in dramedy ‘Badhaai Ho’, Sanya Malhotra is a force to be reckoned with! She is also a trained dancer but it was only with her third film that she got to showcase her dancing prowess on screen. The 27-year-old actor, who was in City to attend an event, spoke to Dipchand Bihari of Orissa POST about her journey in film industry and her future projects.

Excerpts:

How was it like to be a part of blockbuster ‘Dangal’?

I always wanted to be an actress but I never told it to my parents. After graduation, I came to Mumbai from Delhi to work but it didn’t go well. Later, I told my father that I want to be an actress. After a year in Mumbai, I got a chance to audition for ‘Dangal’ and I was selected. During the shoot I was often scolded by my wrestling coach (for three-four months) for not doing well. Eventually, I learned with perfection. My coach was so impressed that he told me to pursue a career in wrestling in case acting doesn’t work.

Were you nervous working with Amir Khan?

I wasn’t nervous actually. He always made us very comfortable during the shooting. But yes, I was worried for myself as such an opportunity may not come in future.

‘Dangal’ was a huge success but your next film ‘Patakha’ didn’t go well. How did you handle it?

I won’t call it a failure as I learnt many things while working for it (Patakha). Although, it didn’t work out in the box-office but people really liked my acting. It was a very specially film for me.

You were a strong girl in ‘Dangal’, violent in ‘Patakha’ and romantic in ‘Photograph’. Which of these characters you relate the most in real life?

The character I played in ‘Photograph’ is very close to my heart and I can relate to it. I am very much like Miloni (her character in the film). I am very calm.

You are a very good dancer. Would you like to do a dance-movie in future?

Absolutely, I really want to do a dance-film. I don’t know when but I am really looking forward to it. Since 2020 is the best year for me, I am hoping to sign a dance film soon.

You will be sharing the screen with Vidya Balan in ‘Shakuntala Devi’. Could you share your experience with her?

She is amazing. I am a huge fan of Vidya Balan. I met her in several occasions before signing for the film. I was so excited and intrigued that I used to stutter when she was around, initially! She was very good in the sets. She has been an inspiration to me.

In future, what kind of role would you like to play?

I love to play all kind of roles. As an actor, I never restricted myself. All the roles I played are different from each other.