Los Angeles: Daniel Craig’s James Bond is back for one last mission with No Time To Die. The film dropped its final trailer Thursday. No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga of True Detective fame. It is Daniel Craig’s final outing in his Bond career that spanned five movies and began with 2006’s Casino Royal.

The action-packed trailer was dropped on the official Twitter handle of film franchise Thursday. It shows Craig’s fictional British spy going up against villainous Safin, played by Oscar winner Rami Malek.

Bond, who opted for retirement towards the end of 2015’s Spectre, is forced to return by his American counterpart ‘Felix Leiter’. The latter wants his help in the case of a missing scientist. During the course of his mission, Bond crosses paths with Safin, who has ties to his past.

The trailer has all the quintessential elements fans expect from a Bond movie. It has action, booze and a story that spans multiple countries. It also provides a glimpse into the character of Lashana Lynch, who takes over the mantle of 007 in Bond’s absence.

See trailer: https://twitter.com/i/status/1301475022951776256

Several cast members from previous Bond films are returning, including Ralph Fiennes as ‘M’, Ben Whishaw as the ‘gadget master Q’, and Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny.

They are joined by Malek, Lynch and Blade Runner 2049 star Ana de Armas.

Fukunaga is best known for HBO series True Detective and movie Jane Eyre. He has directed the movie from a screenplay he penned with previous Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Fleabag writer and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has provided additional writing.

No Time to Die is Craig’s fifth outing as Bond. The other Bond movies he has acted in are Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now hit the theatres globally in November.