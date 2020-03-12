Daringbadi: Coronavirus fears forced people of this block in Kandhamal district to stay indoors during Holi Tuesday.

Usually on every Holi, the roads and lanes of this locality are full of boisterous and happy people smearing each other with gulal and water colours. This year, however, the festive spirit was completely missing. It looked as if curfew had been clamped here.

People said they were taking precautions as cases of coronavirus are on the rise in the country even though it is yet to hit Odisha. “The number of positive cases is increasing. This has been a serious cause for concern across the globe. Here in Odisha, the health department has also issued directives on how to celebrate safe Holi and keep the disease at bay. So we chose to play with our family members and remained inside,” observed a resident here, wishing not to be named.

Echoing the same opinion, another member of the family said, “Health is wealth. If we skip Holi festivities for a year, so be it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal have given Holi a miss this year. As responsible citizens we should also follow in their footsteps. Next year we will celebrate the festival with double enthusiasm.”

However, at some places groups of youths were seen celebrating Holi but the usual festive mood was missing.