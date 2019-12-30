Daringbadi: Daringbadi in Kandhamal district continued to shiver in the cold weather as the temperature plunged below 5 degrees Celsius in the area Sunday.

The temperature stood at 5.5 degree Celsius and resulted in snowfall everywhere in Daringbadi which is known as the ‘Kashmir of the state’.

Sources said the heavy snowfall and increasing cold wave has disrupted the normal life in the area. The poor were the worst affected due to lack of adequate night shelters in the block.

People travelling to Daringbadi on official and their personal works were in a lot of problem due to non-availability of night shelters and rooms in few of the lodgings and hotels in the area.

Tourists are thronging the area to enjoy the winter and watch snowfall while many of them arriving at night were seen struggling hard to get a room. The snowfall was heavy in Simanbadi area in comparison to Daringbadi.

PNN